Removal of fireplaces in Braemar “hard to comprehend”

The plan to remove fireplaces sparked outrage in the village and came as residents were recovering from Storm Arwen.

Aberdeenshire Council is looking to get rid of coal fires in its council houses in a bid to meet environmental targets.

Under its Housing Improvement Plan the local authority will remove open fires while electric storage heaters will be upgraded in properties across the region.

The storm left villagers without power and heat for days with the coal fires providing the only source of heat to keep people and food warm.

However a petition by Braemar Community Council asking for the work to be “paused and reconsidered” was discussed by the Marr Area Committee last week.

The petition, which received 64 signatures, asked for the fireplaces to “remain in-situ and for other upgrades to continue as planned until the council has contingencies in place in the event of future power cuts”.

Chair of Braemar Community Council, Brian Wood, said the decision to remove the fireplaces was hard to comprehend: “Braemar is well known for recording some of the coldest temperatures in the United Kingdom, with readings falling as far as minus 27 degrees Celsius.

“Power outages, although not frequent, do occur most winters and normally last for only a few hours and most residents have contingencies in place to deal with them.

“For many open fires, log burners and gas homes are lifesavers providing ready alternative source of energy for heating and cooking.

“Recent storms have presented a very different situation with power cuts extending over several days at a time. We have exposed the weakness of all electric homes and left some of our most vulnerable residents without any source of heat or means of preparing hot meals.

“We’re led to believe such events are likely to be more common in the future as our climate continues to change, for Aberdeenshire Council to be removing fireplaces from homes in Braemar in the midst of such extreme weather conditions is something we all find hard to comprehend.”

Councillor Paul Gibb said he found it “frustrating” that a quick decision could not be made on the matter: “There is no contingency for these houses if the fireplaces are removed, there’s only six houses in Braemar and there might be a small number in other rural communities.

“It would seem very sensible to very quickly make the decision to keep the contingency in place and to continue with the upgrades to the properties to that there is in the event of another power cut, a source of heat or warmth for residents.”

Councillor Ann Ross also voiced her frustrations: “We have got vulnerable and elderly people across Aberdeenshire, Braemar in particular, but in our other rural areas. People need to be able to leave their fireplaces in-situ for the time being and for the other upgrades to continue until this is resolved.”

Councillors agreed to instruct the head of the council’s Housing and Building Standards to produce a report detailing the specifics of the Braemar situation.