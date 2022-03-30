Removal of open fires in Aberdeenshire to continue

MP Andrew Bowie (inset) is "furious" at the decision.

Aberdeenshire Council is looking to get rid of coal fires in its council houses in a bid to meet environmental targets.

Under its Housing Improvement Plan the local authority will remove open fires while electric storage heaters will be upgraded in properties across the region.

The plan to remove fireplaces sparked outrage in the village and came as residents were recovering from Storm Arwen.

A petition by Braemar Community Council asked for the fireplaces to “remain in-situ and for other upgrades to continue as planned until the council has contingencies in place in the event of future power cuts”.

Councillors, however, rejected a proposal to keep the fires while alternatives were investigated.

Last week, the communities committee was asked to vote to allow those wishing to keep their coal fires to do so while a suitable alternative contingency was investigated.

However, the motion was defeated and so the programme of upgrades will now continue as planned, with timings being discussed with individual households.

MP Andrew Bowie said the decision has let resident down.

He said: “To say I am furious at this wrong-headed decision would be an understatement.“People around Braemar and many parts of Aberdeenshire relied on their fireplaces when Storm Arwen took their power for up to two weeks.

“Councillors knew environmental legislation won’t require these vital fall-backs to be hauled out.

“I refuse to accept a small number of fireplaces, which are used only in an emergency, present some immediate danger.

“This was an opportunity to back these people. The decision lets them all down.”

An Aberdeenshire Council spokesman said: "We appreciate this has been a challenging time for many.

“However open fireplaces would not allow us to meet statutory and regulatory energy efficiency standards for social housing, nor our 'net zero' targets.