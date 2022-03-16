Return of popular cartie race set to be runaway success

Thousands of visitors will flock to watch dozens of carties take part in the unique race.

As part of Etiom Events’ Royal Deeside Motor Show, plans are currently gathering pace as groups of enthusiasts design and build entries for the second annual Royal Deeside Cartie Race – the only event of its kind in Scotland and a downhill dash which is again set to draw the crowds to Kincardine Castle on July 2 and 3.

Up to 10,000 visitors will flock to watch dozens of carties reach speeds of up to 40mph as they battle it out in a time trial format, negotiating the twists and turns of an extended course and powered only by gravity – and a push start from team mates.

As they hurtle towards the finish line, each team will be accompanied by their chosen race theme tune which will be played alongside live commentary.

The Royal Deeside Cartie Race is the only event of its kind in Scotland.

As well as providing fast and furious family fun for spectators, the efforts of designers and drivers are also on track to boost the coffers of the cartie race’s chosen charities, Charlie House and the Scottish Men’s Sheds Association.

A maximum of 40 vehicles will compete in a junior category (for drivers aged 12-17 on the date of the race) and an adult category (for drivers aged 18+ on the date of the race).

Rounding off each day of “wheely” great action will be a grand finale where the top teams from each category will go head-to-head to decide the overall winner.

Etiom Events’ Operations Manager Adam Simpson explained: “Building on last year’s inaugural cartie race, we have extended the racetrack which will allow greater speeds and we’ve added more obstacles to tackle.

“This year, we are encouraging entrants to let their imaginations run wild with their designs, the crazier the better!

"There is a prize on offer to the best themed entry.”