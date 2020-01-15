Riding group seeks support for new centre

A local riding charity is appealing for support to help raise awareness and money for its new centre near Alford.

Deeside RDA is run entirely by volunteers and is reliant on donations to continue to provide life-changing therapy through horses to more than 50 disabled riders.

The group has recently moved to new premises and wants to buy a second hand portacabin for shelter and facilities for participants and volunteers.

A total of £8,000 will need to be raised to cover the cost of the building.

In addition to a major fundraising campaign, Deeside RDA is also seeking new volunteers to help at the group on Tuesday, Wednesday or Friday mornings.

Pat James, a volunteer, said: “I decided to volunteer after I retired 17 years ago. I couldn’t recommend it enough.

“We would love to welcome more volunteers to the group.

“Once you experience the joy the riders get from being with the horses you won’t want to leave.”

She added: “This New Year we hope to recruit another 20 volunteers to help us keep our sessions going.

“For anyone thinking of giving their time as a New Year resolution, or who feels that they could spare a few hours, we would love to hear from you.

“There are a range of roles from leading the horses to helping with odd jobs and fundraising – you don’t have to be able to ride to come along and volunteer.”

At Deeside RDA, nearly 800 volunteer-led sessions were provided last year.

For further information on how to support or volunteer with the charity, contact rdadeeside@gmail.com or call 01330 850438.