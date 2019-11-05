River Dee Trust holds auction

The River Dee Trust is running an online auction during November with some exciting local lots to experience.

The auction will raise funds to continue the group’s vital work in river restoration, salmon research and education.

The trust, a charitable organisation, prides itself in making good use of the funds it raises.

River director Dr Lorraine Hawkins said: “The river is such an important part of people’s lives on Deeside and we have been delighted with the support we have received from the River Dee community to help us deliver vital restoration work across the catchment.

“We still have much to do and this year’s fundraising has a greater imperative as Brexit could mean a hiatus in the funding of large-scale EU backed projects.”

This year’s auction lots include a tour of Her Majesty’s pony stud at Balmoral, return ferry trips to Orkney and Shetland, fishing and accommodation on the Dee, casting lessons, ladies’ fishing tweed jacket, deer stalking, a murder mystery evening and plenty more tempting items.

The auction began on Monday, October 28, and runs for three weeks, concluding on Sunday, November 17.

You can place your bid at riverdeeauction.org.uk.