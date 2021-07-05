River partnership seeks public feedback

The partnership tasked with looking after the River Dee catchment has published a summary of their achievements over the last 15 years and is seeking public comment on priorities for future projects

Established in 2003, the Dee Catchment Partnership is one of Scotland’s foremost catchment partnerships, representing 16 organisations that share the common aim of restoring habitat and water quality in the Dee catchment.

Manager for the Catchment Partnership and Freshwater Ecologist at the James Hutton Institute, Dr Susan Cooksley, explains: “For 15 years we’ve been working from a Catchment Management Plan at local, regional, national and international scales. The catchment partnership has invested thousands of hours of staff time and over £10 million in restoration projects in that time, so has a strong track record in catchment planning, project delivery and raising awareness.

“It’s now time to create a new delivery plan for the Partnership to direct our projects for the next 5 years. We want to hear people’s thoughts on our achievements so far – what we’ve done well, but also what we need to do better, or more of - to help us prioritise our actions for the next decade. What are your priorities for the lochs, burns and rivers of Deeside – this is your opportunity to shape their future.”

Comprising seven short sections focusing on a range of topics including Water Quality, Habitats, and Recreation, the consultative summary hutton.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_77IwcVApKGIPA6q today (Monday 5th July), with the opportunity to easily submit feedback on each section, until Friday 6th August.

“The Dee catchment is internationally important for the unique landscapes and species it supports,” continues Susan.