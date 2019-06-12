Rod Stewart Aberdeen gig postponed

Rod Stewart’s outdoor concert in Aberdeen tonight has been called off due to the weather.

The rocker’s promoters said the gig at the AECC would now be rescheduled for Tuesday, July 16.

A statement read: “Sir Rod and his team always believe the show must go on and this decision has not been taken lightly.

“All existing tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date, and ticket holders are not required to take any action. “Customers requiring assistance are requested to contact their point of purchase.

“We apologise for the inconvenience this causes everyone but safety is our priority.”