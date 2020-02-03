Roll-out of broadband coverage in Aberdeenshire expands

More households and businesses across Aberdeenshire can now upgrade to faster fibre broadband through the £463 million Digital Scotland Superfast Broadband (DSSB) rollout.

More coverage has gone live in a number of communities, including Muir of Fowlis, near Alford.

Some of the latest premises to be covered - among them in Kingswells – are connected to a full fibre network.

Across Scotland, more than 60% of properties reached by the programme have now switched to faster fibre broadband.

Sara Budge, DSSB programme director, said: “The difference that having fibre broadband can make to businesses, or to improving the range of services available in the home, is amazing.

“I’d urge everyone to take advantage of the faster speeds now available.

““There’s lots of competition out there.

“The key is for customers to contact one or more service providers to explore the options available to them, as upgrades to customers’ broadband packages are not automatic.”