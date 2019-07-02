Rosie’s body found on island

Police have confirmed that a body found during a major search on the Isle of Wight is that of a young Banchory woman.

Rosie Johnson, 22, went missing from a children’s adventure centre in Wootton, where she worked, on Sunday, June 23.

Her disappearance from the PGL Little Canada facility triggered a large-scale operation on the island ending with the discovery of her body last Friday afternoon.

The huge land and air search involved police, coastguards and volunteers and was concentrated around Wootton Creek.

Residents were urged to check their sheds, boats and outbuildings, and teams knocked on the doors of nearby properties.

Hampshire Constabulary said following the discovery: “We can confirm that officers searching for missing Rosie Johnson on the Isle of Wight have found a body of a woman in Wootton this afternoon.

“Formal identification procedures are ongoing but Rosie’s next of kin have been made aware of the discovery,” he said

“At this stage, the death is not being treated as suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.”

The force has since confirmed that the body is that of the University of Glasgow graduate.

Rosie, from Glasgow, grew up in Banchory and attended the local academy.

She was the niece of Edinburgh South MSP Daniel Johnson.