Rotary School Quiz for pupils

Pupils from across Aberdeenshire took part in a Rotary Club Primary School Quiz at the weekend.

P7 pupils travelled to Blackburn for the Area 3 final, held at Kinellar Community Hall on Saturday, April 27.

Winners Strathburn School receive the Rotary School Quiz trophy

Teams from Tullynessle, Macduff, Fyvie, Strathburn, Stuartfield, Premnay, Tarves, Arnage, Fraserburgh South Park, Kintore, Kinellar and Boddam took part.

The pupils were quizzed on various topics including history, mathematics, science, sport and the human body.

After a tie-break question Kintore came in third place, Tarves were second and the winners were Strathburn.

Strathburn and Tarves will go on to the District 1010 final at the Beach Ballroom in Aberdeen on Saturday, May 18.