Round Table raises £16,000 for local good causes

Colin and Ruth Redman, from Birdhouse Café, with their children, Charlie and Edie.

The organisation, which also provided hot meals to residents without power during Storm Arwen, holds fundraising events throughout the year.

Round Table member Colin Redman, a chef who heads Birdhouse Café in the High Street, said: “We try to help out in our community, while working as a team and having fun.”

Donations were made to Deeside Rugby Club; Number 1 Banchory, a multi-purpose space which offers volunteer placements for all ages and Banchory Men’s Shed, which has teamed up with Legion Scotland to promote members’ wellbeing and ex-servicemen in need.

Funds were also raised for AberNecessities, a charity which provides essential items to underprivileged families to care for their children, and Scout and Guide groups. The team also helped fund a wheelchair for a boy in the village.

Danielle Flecher-Horn, founder of AberNecessities, said: "We want to express our sincere gratitude for the generous donation from the Round Table. This funding will help us ensure local children receive essential items that no child should go without."

Members also rallied round to help residents during Storm Arwen.

A team of chainsaw operators worked to remove or make safe as many trees as possible during the storm – and members shared warnings and updates on their social media.

Members also delivered over 150 hot meals a night, three times a week, from the Birdhouse Café.

Father-of-two Colin, who runs the café with his wife, Ruth, said: “We reached out to community leaders to see how we could help. They needed hot food - and we could assist.

“We then had to distribute the food to a lot of people, while keeping it hot, which is where our coordinated efforts came together.

“The Round Table family put in a real team effort to make sure the food was delivered to vulnerable people across lots of small villages.”