Royal cars star for Jubilee year at Grampian Transport Museum

There is a lot of new exhibits joining the old favourites at Grampian Transport Museum this season.

The 1900 Daimler Mail Phaeton 6hp ordered by the Prince of Wales (later King Edward VII) was the first ever Royal car and began a trend of Daimler Royal cars which extends to the present day.

It also gave the Royal ‘seal of approval’ to this new form of transport, which did a lot of good for the new British motor industry originally established by forward thinking engineer FR Simms at the end of the nineteenth century.

The Daimler 6hp is also a car with significant relevance to Alford and the Transport Museum, which is located close to the original railhead around which the town grew.

In 1896, prior to the first cars rolling out of the new factory in Coventry, Simms imported a German built demonstrator for himself which he brought to Aberdeen on July 18th and ‘paraded up and down Union Street’.

It was seen by Dr Howie of Strathdon who immediately purchased it.

That Daimler, only the second car ever in Scotland, was transported by rail to Alford, arriving right next to the very site on which the museum now stands!

The second Royal Daimler on loan is the magnificent (and very large) 1924 57HP Daimler Shooting Brake, commissioned from coachbuilders Hooper and Co of Piccadilly for the personal use of King George V at Sandringham and Balmoral.

Museum manager Ross McKirdy is delighted to have these cars for his first full year leading the team at Alford: “It is a great honour to have been loaned these magnificent Royal cars, each with a special significance to the area, in this Platinum Jubilee year.

"They are at the centre of an exhibition which features many more new attractions amongst the favourites for our visitors to enjoy.

“For example, we have the Snowmobile ridden by George Clooney in the 2020 Netflix film ‘The Midnight Sky’ in which he starred and also directed.

"There are a number of ‘new to us’ historically significant cars on display, from a superbly restored rare Mini pick-up to a magnificent V12 E-type Jaguar coupe.

"For the motorcycle enthusiasts we have the only display in Scotland of the rare and beautiful machines from the British Motorcycle Charitable Trust, this year joined by the grass track and ice racing motorcycle collection of the late Scottish star Andy Ross.

"There is also the most beautifully restored BSA 500cc Gold Star engined ‘Metisse’ scrambler as featured in the ‘Classic Dirt Bike’ magazine. These new attractions means that 2022 will be one of the best years ever to visit our amazing museum.”

A popular addition to the museum is a new shop and enlarged entrance area which is now accessible to the public without necessarily visiting the museum.

Ross adds: “We have opened up this area so that anybody looking for an interesting gift can now come into the museum reception and shop at their leisure.

"Whilst there you can also access a number of our exhibits which give a flavour of what the museum contains for visitors.”