Royal welcome for the return of Highland Games in Braemar

The Grampian Highland Games – the first to take place since the Covid-19 pandemic put a hold on such events – were held at the Princess Royal and Duke of Fife Memorial Park and were enjoyed a a limited number of spectators.

Normally thousands would gather to watch the traditional sports events, music and dancing at this venue, but this time the numbers were limited to 850. However, those lucky enough to be there were treated to all the usual elements that give the Highland Games their unique charm and character.

Prince Charles – patron of the Royal Scottish Highland Games Association, the governing body of the Highland Games – certainly seemed to enjoy his day, mixing with competitors, chatting to highland dancers, taking on the role of starter for the hill race and getting involved in judging the tug’o’war.

He also made a special presentation of The Peter Nicol Award to Alison Milne, of Huntly, for over 50 years of service to Highland dancing at Highland Games in the North-east and right across Scotland.

This special ‘one off’ event was held at the home to the annual Braemar Gathering, one of the longest standing and popular Highland Games in the world, principally as this famous field had the infrastructure and seating capacity to allow excellent social distancing for competitors and the public.

After two years of cancellations, it was certainly a very welcome and much enjoyed occasion.

Grampian Highland Games Prince Charles, the Duke of Rothesay, enjoyed his day at the Grampian Highland Games, meeting competitors including the Highland dancers. (All photos: Ian Grieve, RSHGA)

Grampian Highland Games The heavy events, including the shot putt, were keenly contested at the Games.

Grampian Highland Games Highland Games wouldn't be the same without the popular tossing of the caber.

Grampian Highland Games The Highland dancers were delighted to be able to perform once again.