RSABI launches new 24 hours freephone helpline

David Leggat RSABI Chairman with RSABI Welfare Officers Lorraine Caven and Chris McVey.(Pic: Graeme Hart)

The easy-to-remember freephone number will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, all year round.

The new number, which will not appear on phone bills, has been launched as part of a move by the charity, which is this year celebrating its 125th anniversary, to ensure it offers the best possible service.

RSABI is grateful to the Royal Highland Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) for providing funding of £16,000 towards the cost of running the Helpline and also to the Scottish Government, which provided £15,000 to assist with the set-up costs of the new 24-hour Helpline.

David Leggat, Chair of RSABI, said: “Our aim is to provide a friendly, professional, and confidential service for people of all ages, involved in a wide range of roles in Scottish agriculture and our message is very much that we are here for everyone in times of need.

“With challenging times expected in the coming months, we are also calling on people throughout the industry to help us to spread the word and increase awareness of RSABI’s wide range of services.”

Chris McVey, RSABI Welfare Manager, added: “We are pleased that emotional wellbeing – and the steps to maintain and improve this - is increasingly being freely discussed in the agricultural community. This is very encouraging, and we are reminding people that, they can also contact us on behalf of an individual they may have concerns about, as long as they have been given permission to do so.”