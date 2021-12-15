Santas dash to the finish line

Alford Santas make a ‘dashing’ sight

Organised by the charity’s Fundraising Manager, local ultra-runner Kyle Greig, funds were raised to help up and coming athletes to progress towards achieving their full potential.

There was a sea of red and white waiting for the off but with one special exception.

Premnay teenager Rhian Birnie was wearing a very special ‘Run4marie’ T-shirt which had belonged to her friend and mentor, Newmacher running enthusiast Marie Dobson, who sadly lost her fight against secondary breast cancer earlier in the week.

Rhian Birnie, in Marie’s T-shirt, proudly shows her finisher’s medal alongside organiser Kyle Greig

Marie had been organising ‘Run4Marie’ events since 2019 to raise funds for a special cancer treatment not available on the NHS.

You can find out more about Run4Marie at www.facebook.com/Run4marie/

Just prior to the Santa dash setting off, Race Director Kyle said a few words about Marie, acknowledging her lifelong love of running, and there was a warm round of applause in her memory.

It was very fitting, therefore, that at the end of the fun run Rhian was the first female finisher, in third place, and was very proud of her medal for the event.

Kyle was delighted with the turnout of what he hopes will become an annual event.

He said: “It was cold this morning but that didn’t deter either out little ‘elves’, who ran their own 1 mile race round the museum’s 1/4mile track, or our ‘senior’ runners on the 5k run

"There was a lot of cheering and laughter from everybody and we raised over £1500 which was excellent for our first run.

"We would be delighted if this could now become a part of the annual Alford Christmas festival bringing a splash of colour and Christmas cheer to many people whilst raising money for an excellent cause.”

The Athletics Trust Scotland is a new charity that has been established with the purpose of supporting the ongoing development of athletics in Scotland through fundraising activities.

The charity will help people of all ages and abilities across Scotland to participate, contribute and excel in all aspects of athletics.

Working closely with scottishathletics, the charitt is launching the ‘Athletics for Life’ campaign to secure significant investment into a wide range of projects, helping people and communities across Scotland to change lives for the better.

Athletics for Life will initially consist of three main strands which will help deliver on its charitable objectives:

Transforming lives through athletics and running Targeting medals Strengthening communities through athletics and running