Scots Radio is a winner at the Torc Awards

Director Frieda Morrison sees the award as an important milestone.

Scots Radio has been crowned winner of the radio magazine show category of the Torc Awards for Excellence, presented each year during the Celtic Media Festival (CMF). The awards celebrate film, TV, radio and digital media in Celtic nations and regions and were first presented in 1981.

The online radio platform was established in 2013 by award-winning director Frieda Morrison and releases monthly one-hour audio episodes as well as regular quality video content. It was the springboard for the creation of the Doric Film Festival which, this year, culminated in an online celebration of a diverse range of films.

Whilst nominations have been forthcoming in previous years, Scots Radio went one better in 2021 by scooping the top spot in recognition of its episode entitled ‘Magical Moments’. This episode was a celebration of the language and culture in miniature, from Scots readings by actress Gerda Stevenson to details of the Scots Language Awards and from musician Simon Thoumire to enthusiastic asides from young Jack Capener, and a visit to master stonemason and artist David McGovern.

Frieda Morrison, Director of Scots Radio said: “We were honoured to be nominated for this award, and compete with programmes of such a high caliber. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the CMF team. The profile which this win brings is very important to our work, particularly in recognising the efforts of all the people who are involved in putting the programme together, and those who have supported us throughout the years.

“I think this could be an important milestone in the building of confidence in the use of the Scots language and provide a platform to help folk enjoy and celebrate its many different branches. Scots Radio has come a long way since its inauguration - and we still have a long way to go, but this award takes us much further down that road.”