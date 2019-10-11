Scottish SPCA seeks homes for two snakes

The Scottish SPCA is in search of homes for two snakes in the care of its Aberdeenshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre.

The charity is appealing for people who understand the specialist needs of a boa constrictor and a python, being looked after at its Drumoak facility.

Callahan is aged between nine and 11. Picture: Scottish SPCA

Graeme Innes, centre manager said, “We are looking for homes for Sylvester, a red-tailed boa constrictor, and Callahan, a carpet python.

“Callahan has been with us for 432 days so we are desperate to find a home for him. He is an older snake, aged between nine and 11.

“Carpet pythons prefer to live in trees so this will need to be incorporated into his new home and taken into consideration by his new owner. He is around six feet long.

“He eats and sheds well but can get a bit grumpier than usual during the shedding process.”

He added: “Sylvester is well handled and loves to explore.

“Boas can live for around 25 years and we’ve estimated him to be between five and eight years old so taking Sylvester on is a long-term commitment.

“They are fascinating creatures and we are hoping that a snake enthusiast will take either of them on.”

Anyone interested in rehoming Callahan or Sylvester should contact the centre on 03000 999 999.