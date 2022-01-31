Scottish Water working to maintain and restore water supplies following Storms Malik and Corrie

Scottish Water teams are working to maintain and restore water supplies

Delivery of extra water by road tanker and deployment of mobile generators succeeded in reducing the number of customers without water due to Storm Malik to around 30 by first thing on this morning (Monday) – mainly in rural communities between Banchory and Aboyne.

Approximately 400 additional homes were experiencing disruption this morning due to the new impact of Storm Corrie overnight, mainly in rural Tayside, with teams responding to issues in Kingoldrum, Cairnhall, Dykehead, Lettar of Ballied and Straloch – as well as at Rothiemay, near Huntly.

Where Scottish Water sites across the affected areas of the country remain without mains power, the focus remains on restoring supply to customers via the water network through the use of tankers and mobile generators wherever possible.

Bottled water distribution is also being set up where more significant disruption to supply is possible – and the latest information for specific local areas and distribution points is being made available at www.scottishwater.co.uk/in-your-area/latest-in-your-area.

Kes Juskowiak, Water Operations General Manager at Scottish Water, said: “Our local teams have been working around the clock to support recovery of all supplies affected by Storm Malik and to respond quickly to the new impacts of Storm Corrie overnight.

“We know there is still a small number of customers who remain without water due to Storm Malik and we are doing all we can to ensure that they can access alternative water supplies until normal service can be restored via the water network.

“Wherever possible, we are using road tankers and generators to maintain and restore normal service until mains electricity supply is restored to our sites. That is our immediate focus in seeking to restore service as quickly as we can to localised rural areas of Tayside and the north-east that have been impacted by Storm Corrie. We will keep the needs of customers in these newly affected areas under review depending on the expected speed of supply restoration.”

Scottish Water continues to liaise closely with Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks to understand expected restoration times and manage the return of its sites to normal operation. Across the north of Scotland, reliance on temporary generators has reduced from a peak of 70 sites at the weekend to fewer than 15.

Scottish Water is also contacting customers on its Priority Services Register who may be impacted to check if additional support is required.

If you require additional support, please visit the Scottish Water website at www.scottishwater.co.uk/Help-and-Resources/Contact-Us/Additional-Support to sign up as a Priority Services Customer.

Customers can also contact Scottish Water 24/7 on 0800 0778 778 or via its social media sites.

Keep up to date at www.scottishwater.co.uk , www.facebook.com/scottishwater and Twitter : @scottish_water