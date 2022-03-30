Shedding new light on life at Braemar Castle

The current excavation of the Castle courtyard has revealed three 19th-century clay pipes and two 17th century coins.

Ali Cameron, of Cameron Archaeology, said: “The coins are low denomination copper alloy Scottish. The first is a Charles I bodle and the second, a Charles II bawbee.

"The two coins were discovered side by side so it’s likely they will have fallen from a 17th century pocket.”

Both coins are in fairly good condition and, as is required of all finds in Scotland, at the end of the project they will go through a process of “Treasure Trove” to confirm final ownership.

The first clay pipe discovered has a big bowl, indicating it is from the time when tobacco was getting cheaper, and was made by Swinyard.

Archaeologist, Moyra Simon, explained: “The bowl still clearly shows where the lit tobacco had been located.

"The second pipe bowl is stamped with J Elrick , Aberdeen. John Elrick was a tobacco-pipe manufacturer located at Clayhills, 54 Wellington Road, in the late 19th century.

"The third pipe is stamped W Smith, tobacconist, Aberdeen. Research is continuing to locate and date that business.”

Although clay pipes bowls are commonly found, it is unusual to find them intact.

The Castle’s original owners, the Earls of Mar were among the earliest rulers of Scotland and their power continued down the centuries.

In 1628 the 2nd Earl built Braemar Castle as a base for his hunting excursions to his lands in the Braes of Mar but also to remind the local population who was in charge.

Since 2007, Braemar Castle has been operated by the local community as a visitor attraction for the benefit of the village.

The £1.6M “Raising the Standard” project is being supported by the National Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland and by The Prince’s Foundation.

The Castle is scheduled to re-open in July 2023.