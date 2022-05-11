Silent auction for charity at Mid Deeside Church

Tania Mearns (left), with Rev Holly Smith, Mid Deeside Parish Church, with one of the signed Eric Auld limited edition prints.

More than 5 million people have fled the country and another 7 million have left their homes to escape the conflict, leading to a huge humanitarian crisis.

A Charity Auction has been organised at Mid Deeside Church, Torphins and part of the funds raised will be donated will go to the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC).

Organiser, Tania Mearns, said: “We can all feel a little helpless in the face of this tragedy, but I was determined to do something constructive and have organised this Silent Auction. I’ve been overwhelmed by people’s generosity and support and we have an astonishing array of over 100 fantastic items, from limited edition signed Eric Auld prints, a gliding trip, unique hand-made teddy bear to designer handbags. The list, which is growing all the time, is on the Torphins Community Council and Mid Deeside Church Facebook pages.”

As well as supporting DEC, 50% of the proceedings will go to Charlie House. Their Mission is to improve quality of life for babies, children and young people in the North-east of Scotland who have life-limiting or life-threatening conditions and to provide support to their families. In order to deliver on this, they are raising funds towards their £8m purpose-built facility within the grounds of Woodend Hospital. They are more than half-way towards this target already.

Tania continued: “So many north-east families face extraordinary challenges relating to the care of children who suffer very complex medical conditions. The vision of Charlie House is to create a facility where they both the children and their families can benefit from wonderful care and facilities. This is an inspirational concept for the benefit of everyone locally, and such a worthy cause.”

She added: Mid Deeside Parish Church, led by Rev Holly Smith, has provided tremendous support for this Charity Silent Auction. We hope that as many people as possible come along on the 28th, enjoy a cuppa and find items that are of interest so that we can raise as much as possible for these extraordinary causes.”