Silver jubilee celebration for Deeside group

A Deeside charity is getting ready to celebrate a milestone anniversary later this month.

Mid Deeside Day Centre will mark its silver jubilee on Wednesday, March 18.

The group is inviting past volunteers and members to Victory Hall in Aboyne from 1-3pm.

The volunteer organisation launched in 1995 and still has a volunteer and a member from the opening day.

It meets in the Victory Hall from 10.15am-2.30pm and caters for 20 mostly older people.

They are collected by minibus from local and outlying communities for the weekly get-togethers.

Secretary Aileen Paterson said: “The day centre was set up for people in Aboyne and surrounding villages.

“People are maybe socially isolated and have difficulty getting out to socialise.

“Each week they get coffee and toast in the morning and we have various activities going on such as exercise or draughts or tabletop games.”

Members get a two-course meal at lunchtime and there is entertainment in the afternoon.

The club has volunteer drivers, escorts and people who set up the hall and help during the day.

Aileen added: “It is a vital service for communities and the members really enjoy the company.

“We are all looking forward to celebrating the silver jubilee.”

The event will feature an open afternoon and a birthday cake.

Aileen said: “We would like to invite those who used to be volunteers, former members and families of members to come to the celebration.”

Anyone wanting to attend can contact Aileen on 01339886534, or Sheena on 01339886215.