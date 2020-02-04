Sounds good as duo win music competition

A collaboration between two local musicians has been selected as the winner of VisitAberdeenshire’s ‘Sound of the North-east’ competition, supported by VisitScotland.

Renowned Deeside fiddle player Paul Anderson and Stonehaven-based composer Benjamin McMillan have created ‘The Ballad of Blue, Granite and Green’.

It is a 10-minute composition that will be used by the tourist organisation in promotional marketing activity aimed at attracting visitors.

The music will be used in events and campaigns locally, nationally and internationally, and will be made available for use by the wider tourism sector.

‘The Ballad of Blue, Granite and Green’ is broken down into four sections, each inspired by Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire landmarks - Linn o’ Dee, Bennachie, Aberdeen City and Dunnottar Castle.

The Linn o’ Dee segment is designed to evoke a sense of adventure, Bennachie represents the region’s rich history, Aberdonia embodies the city’s bustle while Dunnottar represents the pride of the region.

Paul said: “Working together with Benjamin was great, he’s incredibly talented and together we’ve created an inspiring piece of music.

“I hope we get the opportunity to work together again in the future, and possibly even perform the music live.”

Judges were so impressed with Paul and Benjamin’s individual submissions to the competition, they asked them to collaborate.

Nikki Morris-Laing, head of marketing at VisitAberdeenshire, said: “We realised last year that strong, evocative music was a missing ingredient from our award-winning promotional work, so we set out to address that through this competition.”