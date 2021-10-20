Special offer for visitors at Alford Heritage Museum

Alford Heritage Museum is offering special pricing for the rest of October.

The museum is offering special pricing for the remainder of October to celebrate the school holidays.

Children's tickets are only £1 each until Sunday, October 31.

Join the museum this Saturday, October 23 from 1pm to 3pm for Tractors, Trains, and Textiles.

Take a behind the scenes look at the museum’s model railway with Aberdeen Model Railway Club, enjoy a spinning demonstration by Barbara Henderson, or grab your chance to ask an expert volunteer any questions about the tractor collections.

Special £1 entry price for children applies, adult tickets are priced at £6 as usual.

No advanced booking is necessary.

Alford Heritage Museum aims to preserve and share the rural heritage of the North East of Scotland and of the Alford and Donside area in particular.

It is housed in the old market building (The Mart), whose sale ring is still intact, has been in existence since 1905.

The museum has an extensive collection of exhibits relating to farming and rural life.

Other exciting features of the Museum include the Old Schoolroom, Farmhouse Kitchen, Souter’s Workshop, Tailor’s Shop and Old-style Grocer’s Shop.