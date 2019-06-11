Sports village to open its doors

An opening date has been confirmed for the new Banchory Sports Village.

Under a phased programme, the £8.5 million facility fast taking shape at Hill of Banchory will be fully available to the public on Tuesday, August 20.

Doors will open to groups on August 16, with the start of the regular “pay for a swim” timetable starting on the 20th.

Aberdeenshire Council and Live Life Aberdeenshire anticipate there will be a formal opening later in the year.

The project is funded by the local authority with support from North Banchory Company and Banchory Sports Village Trust. The company backed both the development land and links with the local renewable biomass heating system, while the sports village trust raised £700,000 through extensive community fundraising over many years.

Chair of the council’s sports and culture sub-committee David Cook said: “This is a big milestone for Banchory, the area, and for Live Life Aberdeenshire.

“This facility reflects our wider commitment to providing state-of-the-art sporting facilities in partnership with the community, delivering something which we can all be proud of.”

Keith Mair, Banchory Sports Village trustees chairman, said: “An enormous amount of community effort went into raising the funds necessary to bring this project to Banchory, starting almost 30 years ago, so it is very exciting to see it now so close to completion.”

CEO of North Banchory Company David Smart added: “We are extremely proud to have played a key role in this community project over the past 12 years.

“To see the Banchory Sports Village in the final stages of its development is something the partnership has worked tirelessly to achieve.”

Local Councillor Ann Ross said: “The community has waited for over 30 years for this facility and raised over £700,000 towards it. “Without their effort and the determination of the three former councillors it wouldn’t have happened.

“I’m sure we will all enjoy using the facilities.”