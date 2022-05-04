Spring in step for Braemar Farmers' Market

The Ghillie’s Larder takes place evry Sunday until December 11.

The showcase for local growers and producer has announced some new additions to make a visit to the Upper Deeside village this weekend even more unmissable.

Market regulars such as Balnault Farm and Dunkeld Smokehouse will be joined by Royal Deeside Honey and Bees and local printmaker Emma Pattullo of ‘Platform 22’ craft cafe in Torphins this month for their Ghillie’s Larder debut.

Stocked up for Sunday’s market is new local sensation ‘Wild Braemar’, serving a hot takeway special each month and shining a spotlight on the some of the best local produce.

This weekend they’ll be dishing up hot BBQ pork butchered by Menzies’ of Braemar in a Courie-Courie bakery sourdough bun, served with homemade coleslaw and a selection of sauces.

The Ghillie’s Larder is held the second Sunday of the month from April to September in the beautiful and unique surrounds of St Margaret’s Braemar.

The market is organised by Federica Bertolini and Jasmine Sherry – an Italian and an Aussie drawn to Highland Aberdeenshire by its world-class food, drink and hospitality – and regularly features live music from local artists.

Jasmine said: “We’re back up and running for 2022 and we’ve got another packed market to look forward to this weekend.

“Artisan cheeses from the other side of Glenshee, quality pork and lamb reared in fields just ten minutes away and delicious honey from right here on Royal Deeside. It’s all top quality, it’s all local and you wouldn’t want to miss out!

“Wild Braemar will be firing up the BBQ with mouthwatering Braemar butcher pork rolls – so come to shop and stay for lunch.

“And it’s not just food and drink – we’ve got a specially selected array of beautiful crafts and gifts on offer – Arra Textiles from Kincardine O’Neil, floral designs from Coo Hill Studios and exquisite prints from Emma Pattullo of Platform 22. We hope to see you there!”