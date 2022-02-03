SSEN restoring final customers affected by Storms Malik and Corrie

Damage has been caused by fallen trees and wind-borne debris striking overhead power lines.

As of 9.30pm yesterday evening SSEN has restored power to over 120,000 homes across the North of Scotland, with around 700 properties remaining off supply. The majority of these properties are located in rural Aberdeenshire, where multiple points of damage were caused by fallen trees and wind-borne debris striking overhead power lines.

SSEN will deploy welfare facilities in the following locations from 9am today (Thursday): Aboyne, Near the Huntly Arms Inn; Ballater, Victoria Square; Edzell, The Muir Park; Potterton (location and time TBC); Stonehaven, The Square.

Customers unable to access welfare facilities and who remain off supply may claim back the cost of meals up to £15 per person. Customers are being asked to keep copies of receipts for any claims.

SSEN continues to urge customers not to approach any damage to its equipment and instead, report it calling 105 or via its Power Track App.

Richard Gough, Director of Distribution System Operations at SSEN, said: “Our teams are making a big final push to reconnect the final homes affected by the severe weekend storms. Although access issues and complex repairs remain a challenge, we will work into the night to get the job done.

“I would like to thank customers for their continued patience and reassure them that every effort is being made to restore their power as quickly and safely as possible.

“I would also like to recognise the effort and dedication of SSEN teams and engineers from Distribution Network Operators from across the UK and Ireland who continue to work hard in difficult conditions to restore power safely to communities across the North of Scotland.”

All Live Life Aberdeenshire facilities are available until 8pm tonight for access to a hot shower and phone charging, etc. Visit www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/ to find out more.

Phone numbers

• To report fallen trees on the roads network – 03456 08 12 05 (during office hours)

• Power outages – via SSEN on 105

• Non-urgent medical issues – via NHS on 111

• Emergency council housing repairs – 03456 08 12 03

• Emergency social care – 03456 08 12 06