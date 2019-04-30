St Margaret’s signs up its first ‘friend’

St Margaret’s Braemar recently launched its new Friends of St Margaret’s Scheme by signing up one of Scotland’s best-loved contemporary artists as its first member

John Lowrie Morrison, known as Jolomo, described it as “an honour”.

The scheme aims to recruit anyone who treasures local heritage and wants to support the work of St Margaret’s Trust in its goal to regenerate the building into a performance, arts and heritage centre.

St Margaret’s is regarded as a masterpiece of renowned ecclesiastical Scottish architect Sir John Ninian Comper and is of national architectural significance.

By becoming a friend, for as little as £25 a year, many benefits are offered in return including ticket discounts and meeting the artists following a performance.

Commenting, John Lowrie Morrison said: “St. Margaret’s is a fabulous building, quite inspiring and to developing it into a performance, arts and heritage centre is even more inspiring.

“It will be the gem of Braemar. It’s an honour for me to be the first to join the Friends of St Margaret’s Scheme.”