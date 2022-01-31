Storm Corrie: Facilities available for those affected by storm damage
Welfare provisions are still in place across Aberdeenshire for anyone who needs it.
LLA facilities open until 8pm tonight (Monday)
Quick reminder that if you need access to a hot shower or phone charging etc, the following Live life Aberdeenshire facilities are open until 8pm. They will be open from 9am tomorrow (Tues).
Turriff Sports Centre
Banchory Sports Village
Deveron Community & Sports Centre
Inverurie Community Campus
Ellon Community Campus
Portlethen Pool
Westhill Swimming Pool
Fraserburgh Community & Sports Centre
Huntly Swimming Pool
Peterhead Leisure Centre
Mearns Community Campus
Hot food provision
The message to affected individuals, families and communities is where you can make your own arrangements for food, warmth etc. you should do so.
However if you can’t make your own arrangements, then Aberdeenshire Council will provide food for collection by members of the public at Live Life Aberdeenshire sites.
We won’t know until tomorrow morning what food distribution will look like, but it will be based on today’s model and an update will go out early tomorrow.
If food needs delivered into other areas, our Area Managers teams will arrange with community groups for them to collect from Live Life Aberdeenshire sites.
If any individual or family has further specific needs, they should contact the Aberdeenshire Council Assistance Line on 0808 196 3384 (8:45am to 5pm).
People wanting to pick-up a meal can do so at the following locations:
Aboyne Scout Hut between 16.00-17.00
Alford Community Campus (outside the building as no power) between 16.15-17.00
Banchory Sports Village: between 16.00 and 17.00
Inverurie Community Campus: between 16.00 and 17.00
Mearns Academy Community Campus: between 16.00 and 17.00
Stonehaven Fetteresso Church Hall between 16.15-17.00
Turriff Sports Centre: between 16.00 and 17.00
Peterhead Leisure and Community Centre: between 16.00 and 17.00
Boddam Library: between16.15pm to 17.30pm
SSEN catering provision
In addition to Aberdeenshire Council food provision, SSEN catering facilities remain in place at the following locations:
Alford, Transport Museum Car Park, Fish & Chips
Bognie Brae, Bognie Brae Arms Car Park, Steak Bar
Cannich, Village Centre, Highland Hog Roast Food Van (from 12.30pm)
Fyvie, Outside the Co-op, Steak Bar
Insch, Church Hall Car Park, Western Road, Hot Food Van
Kemnay, Aquithie Road, Steak Bar
Munlochy, Car Park Highland Hog Roast Food Van
Tarland, The Square, Steak Bar
Torphins, Learney Hall, Fish & Chips
Whitestone, Opposite Finzean Town Hall, Steak Bar
SSEN has also arranged for a hot food van to supply residents in Lumphanan
Schools
Please check the Aberdeenshire Council website for details of school closures: online.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/Apps/schools-closures/
Phone numbers:
If you need help, or need to report fallen trees – via Police on 101
Power outages – via SSEN on 105
Non-urgent medical issues – via NHS on 111
Emergency council housing repairs - 03456 08 12 03
Emergency social care 03456 08 12 06
If you can’t use private water because of the power outage you are advised to source bottled water. But if you can’t please contact the assistance line on 0808 196 3384 for advice or support.