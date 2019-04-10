Storming to award success

A Ballater garden has been recognised in this year’s Association of Professional Landscapers (APL) Awards.

Designer Angelique Robb, of Papillon Designs and Landscaping, was awarded a bronze prize in the category Overall Design and Build for her work on the garden, which was redesigned and rebuilt following the village’s severe flooding following Storm Frank.

Judges were impressed by Papillon’s efforts to design a garden, that was not only visually appealing, but also weatherproof.

This was achieved by building a rain garden and adding soil retention in vulnerable areas.

A unique larch-cladded artist’s studio was also built using stilts to allow rainwater to flow beneath it and drain away.

The garden blends into its surrounding environment easily with the use of local natural stone and native plants.

Angelique said: “Technically, this garden took quite a bit of thought to design.

“With an adjacent nature reserve and a slope running towards the property, we had to come up with a solution to drain and absorb rainwater.

“Building a rain garden was the best solution, but adding a studio was always going to be tricky, as it could potentially block the natural flow of water and encourage flooding.”

She added: “After researching a few different options, we came up with the idea of building the studio on stilts and we’re pleased to say that it works perfectly.

“We feel very proud to be recognised by the APL in these prestigious awards.”