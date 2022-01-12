Success at Scottish Film Competition for young filmmaker

Harvey with his sister Millie

The 12-year-old’s short film 'Save The Mussels!' was submitted to a competition 'Climate Challenge: 1.5 Degrees Films' run by Film Access Scotland.

There were over 100 entries from across Scotland and his film was one of the finalists, which meant a trip to the Film Festival Award Ceremony held at the Edinburgh Filmhouse.

Harvey was amazed when his film was announced as the winner in the Youth Category! (12 and under). 'Save the Mussels!' mixes filming with stop motion animation, and features Mr Mussel describing how climate change impacts sensitive creatures, and how we can all help.

Harvey explains: “I researched about Mussels and found out they are very affected by climate change. I wanted to make the film fun and engaging for children and adults, whilst also having a serious message.”

He really enjoyed learning how to use a green screen and getting to grips with film editing, neither of which he had done before.

"The whole thing took a couple of months to make, and half of our sitting room was taken over with a beach set!” Harvey added.

He had support from the Everything Electronics youth club in Tornaveen, which lent him equipment and club tutor Leslie Ellis showed him how to use the editing software.

His hard work, editing, and engaging script, were rewarded as the judges were especially impressed with the production quality, and thought the film was 'an innovative way of thinking and dealing with climate change and was very enjoyable!'

His sister Millie, age 9, provided the voice-over for Mr Mussel, the judges said they never realised a mussel could sound so cute!

At the Award Ceremony Harvey received a unique trophy designed by an artist at Otherscape Studios, Glasgow, and is made using an upcycled camera lens.

Harvey added: “I was amazed that the film has done so well from trying something new. It is sad to see governments slow to act, but it will be great if the Climate Challenge can reach out to people through these films.”