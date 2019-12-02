Success for joint charity festive fair

A Banchory-based cancer support group joined forces with a dementia support charity to hold its first Christmas Fair, to huge success, raising £2000.

Friends of CLAN Deeside worked with Forget Me Not Banchory to organise the event at Banchory Scout Hut on November 23.

The fair, which showcased local crafts, gifts and homebakes, was attended by more than 150 local people.

A highlight for shoppers browsing the festival stalls was the music provided by local children and adults.

As well as musical entertainment from Banchory Academy pupils, a joint Hill of Banchory and Banchory Primary choir entertained the crowd with the Christmas song repertoire.

The youngsters were followed by local ladies’ barbershop chorus Albacappella who sang carols and Scottish songs.

Mike Wilson, from Friends of CLAN Deeside, said: “We are overwhelmed by the support of local people for CLAN and Forget Me Not. The stall holders were all fantastic and people were able to pick up some really unusual Christmas gifts.

“We had a large number of volunteers who have worked very hard to put the event together and I would like to thank them for their hard work.

“This is the first event for Friends of CLAN Deeside, and we are planning activities in the New Year to continue this impressive support for local services.

“The joint event was a good opportunity for supporters of CLAN to learn more about Forget Me Not and vice versa, and we look forward to working with Forget Me Not again to help to continue to support services in Banchory.”