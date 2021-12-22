Success for pupils at Coutts School of Highland Dancing
Pupils at Coutts School of Highland Dancing have ended the year on a high note by excelling in a round of recent exams.
A total of 61 exams were hosted under the auspices of the Scottish Dancing Teachers’ Alliance. The results are:
Gold Irish Jig - Crystal Mackie (highly commended).
Gold Sailor’s Hornpipe - Keira Eaton (highly commended).
Dance Stars 1 (Pass Mark Only) - Skye Dalglish, Piper Lang, Francesca Nisi, Lois Jones, Katie Musgrove, Holly Prowse.
Dance Stars 2 (Pass Mark Only) - Skye Dalglish, Piper Lang, Francesca Nisi, Constance Mitchell, Darcey Reid, Sophia Benzie, Ruby Wallace, Katie Musgrove, Holly Prowse, Lois Jones.
Dance Stars Music & Rhythm (Pass Mark Only) - Skye Dalglish, Piper Lang, Francesca Nisi, Constance Mitchell, Darcey Reid, Ruby Wallace, Sophia Benzie, Freya Reid, Katie Musgrove, Holly Prowse.
Dance Stars 3 (Pass Mark Only) - Ailsa Aitken, Freya Reid, Ruby Wallace, Lois Jones, Isabelle Burnett, Thea O’Gorman, Sophia Benzie.
Dance Stars 4 (Pass Mark Only) - Isabelle Burnett, Jessica Legg, Thea O’Gorman.
Preparatory (Pass Mark Only) – Grace Allan, Vivienne Watson.
Preliminary Highland Fling (Pass Mark Only) - Neve Foreman, Vivienne Watson.
Preliminary Sword Dance (Pass Mark Only) - Neve Foreman.
Pre Bronze Highland Fling - Lily Brand, Jessica Hawkins (both highly commended).
Foundation Primary Grade - Lily Brand (honours), Jessica Hawkins (honours).
Silver Highland - April Forrest (highly commended), Dasha Kupina (highly commended).
Pre Gold Highland - Martha Page (highly commended).
Gold Highland - Laura Anderson (highly commended), Grace Coutts (highly commended), Adele Littlejohn (highly commended), Iona Milne (highly commended).
Level 1 Tribute to JL Mackenzie - Iona Milne (highly commended).
Pre Bronze Dusty Miller - Lily brand, Jessica Hawkins (both highly commended).
Silver National - Martha Page (highly commended).
Gold National - Keira Eaton (highly commended).
Bronze Irish Jig - Laura Anderson, Grace Coutts (both highly commended).