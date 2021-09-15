Successful fortnight for Doric Books

Jackie Ross reading Auld McDonald Hid a Fairm

They have just published their second book after a successful crowdfunding campaign to raise money for printing costs.

Jackie Ross, of Doric Books explained: "We ran a Kickstarter campaign to raise money to print an illustrated version of 'The Puddock', a popular poem by JM Caie about a boastful frog. One of the options was for people to purchase a set of books to donate to a local school.

"A very kind donor chose to gift ten copies of 'Auld McDonald Hid a Fairm' and ten copies of 'The Puddock' to Keig Primary."

Jackie with pupils from Keig Primary School.

Jackie delivered the books to a delighted group of pupils at Keig Prmary.

Headteacher Jane Murison, said: "These new books will inspire the pupils to further engage with their local language and culture. We are very grateful to the kind person who donated them to us."

Rhyne Primary have also received a pack of books curtesy of Helen Gibson who now lives on the Isle of Man but whose granddaughter and great-grandchildren still live in the village.

Helen said: "My daughter Mary, and my grandson Jake, both recited The Puddock with relish in their school days, so it's special to me."

Jackie Ross has also been nominated in the Best Speaker category of the Scots Language Awards for her work to promote the Doric Language.

"We are fair trickit with how well things have gone so far," said Jackie. "Neither Aaron nor maself expected to be nominated for an Award."