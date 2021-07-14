Successful launch for Doric Books

Doric Books founders Jackie Ross and Aaron Gale

Doric Books is made up of North East artist Aaron Gale and local storyteller Jackie Ross and launched last month in order to publish stories in Doric for all ages to enjoy.

Their first book, ‘Aul McDonald Hid a Fairm’ was released last month and has been well received by readers.

The pair have since announced that a second book, ‘The Puddock’, an illustrated version of the popular poem by JM Caie about a big-headed frog, will be released next week.

A Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign has been created to raise the funds to help the Puddock leap onto the shelves.

Jackie said: “We're fair trickit, really pleased with how things are going so far.

"Aul McDonald has had really positive feedback and we can't wait to publish 'The Puddock'.”

She added: "It's a really popular poem loved by all ages and Aaron's illustrations really bring it alive.”

As a Community Interest Company, Doric Books is a not-for-profit business, established to promote the development of North-East Scots language through publishing books and providing workshops and events for schools, care homes and community groups.

As well as publishing, Doric Books will also provide workshops and 'Blethers' in Doric for schools, care homes and community groups to promote the Doric language.

Doric Books’ publications can be found in a number of local north east bookshops or bought direct from their website.

