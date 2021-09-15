Superhero dad braves the beasts for charity

Matthew completed the Loch Ness Beast in 1hr 27mins.

Matthew Wick (38) who lives at home with his wife and three children started training for the Loch Ness and Banchory Beast Races back in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

Like most other people during lockdown Matthew worked from home.

He stopped training as much and led a slower pace of life and the Beast Challenges became a distant memory. He had signed up to them previously with a view to raising funds for charity Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland.

Matthew's next challenge is the Banchory Beast Races.

Matthew explained: “Back in March my wife reminded me that I’d signed up for the Loch Ness Beast and the Banchory Beast and the dates were fast approaching! That gave me the push I needed to get off the couch and get training!”

Matthew then took on a strict diet and exercise regime and shed the three stone he’d gained during lockdown to take part in the first challenge, the Loch Ness Beast on August 28.

The Banchory and Loch Ness Beast Race’s are 10k obstacle challenges that take participants through dense forests, muddy bogs and icy lochs while tackling around 30 obstacles along the way.

Matthew continued: “I had always planned to support Chest Heart & Stroke Scotland for this challenge, and I knew it had been a tough time for charities recently which is why I decided to get training again and do my bit by putting myself through this pain to help others.

“I’m certainly buzzing to be going forward to Banchory Beast Race now. I had a few relaxing days off but all training now points to Banchory and I’m really looking forward to taking on the next “Beastly” challenge!

Hayley Simpson, Fundraising & Events Manager said: “We were thrilled to see Matthew coming on board with his challenge again. He’s certainly has put himself through a heroic challenge to get fit and ready to take part in both the Beasts this year and we are so grateful to him and his family, friends and colleagues for supporting us.

If you would like to support Matthew visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wicksyww450b.