Take a scaffold tour of Braemar Castle

Visitors can climb to the top of the turrets to meet the builders and view the restoration work

The “Raising the Standard” project, funded by the National Heritage Lottery Fund, Historic Environment Scotland and by public donations will see the 17th century Castle repaired and reharled alongside improvements to the grounds and a range of opportunities for community and visitor engagement.

The Castle is now fully scaffolded and for one day each month, visitors are invited to climb to the top of the turrets to meet the builders and view the restoration work, as well as taking in the stunning views in the very heart of the Cairngorms National Park.

Simon Blackett, Chair of Braemar Community Limited said: “This is a one-off chance.

"It will be many many years before there is a requirement to scaffold the Castle in this way again.

"This is a unique opportunity, and the views are spectacular.

"The project is providing so many opportunities for engagement and learning with our main contractors, Harper and Allan, having two local apprentices working on site, one from Rhynie and one from Aboyne.

"Over the next year there will be many other opportunities for engagement with various aspects of the development, including a local Oral history project.

“We have reserved some places on the Scaffold Tours for our volunteers to allow them to see the Castle from the outside rather than their normal Castle Guides’ view from the inside – but there will space for others too.”

The tours are scheduled for noon on Friday, June 10, July 8, August 12 and September 9.

Booking is essential.

Each tour will accommodate 10 people and the cost is £12

Steven Harper of Harper and Allan points out that it is a very high climb.

He added: “We have, of course got all the safety measures in place but it’s not for the faint-hearted, it’s a long way up.

"Safety helmets will be provided but if you are prone to vertigo, then it’s probably not for you!”