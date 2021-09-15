Tarland celebrates with harvest-time festival of local food and music

Innovative pianist Brian McAlpine will provide support for The Karen Matheson Band.

The festival, now in its eighth year, celebrates quality local food and Tarland’s thriving music scene.

Run from September 23 to 26, the festival will include a range of exciting music and food events at venues throughout the village.

Folk-based Talisk will headline on Saturday 25. The group have toured the world stacking up major awards including Folk Band of the Year at the BBC Alba Scots Trad Music Awards.

Fiddler Paul Anderson will be performing at the festival and leading a walking event.

They will be supported by guitarist and melodeon player Tim Edey and piper and whistle player Ross Ainslie.

On the Friday, festival favourite and local fiddler Paul Anderson will be providing the support for The Karen Matheson Band.

The Friday and Saturday night concerts will be both in person and live-streamed to allow all to attend.

Festival-goers will also be entertained over the weekend by the Highland Granite Pipes and Drums and the Finzean Ukulele group who will perform in Tarland Square.

During the afternoon of Saturday 25 there will be a chance to join in with a traditional music session at The Aberdeen Arms and a mixed instrument and singing workshop on Sunday 26.

The Festival programme features activities for all the family.

The Tarland Local Market will be held in the MacRobert Hall on Saturday from 10-12pm (free entry), and will feature an exciting range of local food producers, plus teas and home-baking by Cromar Senior Citizens.

The ‘Tarland Tearooms’ will transform into a ‘Italian Ristorante’ during the evenings of Friday and Saturday, cooking up a feast of Italian dishes. Keen bakers can hone their cake decorating skills in a workshop with Shannon Black or make bagels and butteries with Doug Cookson of Crannach Bakery.

There is also a foraging and preserving workshop with Eleanor Brown the Fermented Forager. The Commercial Hotel will be showcasing the best of Scottish fare with an “all you can eat buffet” before the main concert on Saturday night. Whisky expert Gordon Muir will be on hand to guide you through some special malts and Paella Escocia will keep festival-goers well fed over Saturday lunchtime.

The Cromar Community Food Surplus and Tarland Climate Crisis Group will combine kids activities and entertainment alongside their food surplus pop up pantry and CC Duncan will lead a workshop on Vietnamese cooking.

Two popular walking events make a welcome return – Fiddler Paul Anderson will be leading his musical tour around the Howe of Cromar and Peter Craig from the Cromar History Group will regale walkers with interesting stories about how life was lived in the village in days gone by.

A brand new event for this year is The World Oatcake Championship where contestants will battle it out for the title of “Oatcake Champion of the World!”

