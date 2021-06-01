Tarland Community Housing Project events
A group of dedicated volunteers have been quietly working away in the background at various sites in Tarland looking to build affordable housing for its local community.
The Trustees are holding three community engagement events and would like to encourage anyone who needs a house or if they know someone who does, to get involved.
Local resident and Trustee Aileen Longino said: “Housing needs change all the time in a small village like Tarland but what we do know is there is a genuine need for affordable housing. In order to move things along we are asking all those interested to attend one of our three events to let us know you want to be involved.”
The first event is a Virtual Village Hall meeting on Tuesday, June 1; 7.30-8.30pm, the second is a Digital Drop-In on Wednesday, June 9; 3-7.30 pm and the third is a Tarland Walkabout meeting in The Square on Wednesday, June 16; 2pm to look at possible sites.