Tarland Community Housing Project events

The Trustees are holding three community engagement events and would like to encourage anyone who needs a house or if they know someone who does, to get involved.

Local resident and Trustee Aileen Longino said: “Housing needs change all the time in a small village like Tarland but what we do know is there is a genuine need for affordable housing. In order to move things along we are asking all those interested to attend one of our three events to let us know you want to be involved.”