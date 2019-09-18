Tarland gears up for food and music treat

Final preparations are under way for the Tarland Food and Music Festival which celebrates quality local food and the thriving music scene.

The festival is in its sixth year and events run throughout the village from tomorrow (Friday) until Sunday.

It will include a range of music and food events at various venues in the community, including a headline concert on Saturday by Orkney octet The Chair, featuring the popular duo Saltfishforty, and supported by local fiddle player Paul Anderson, accompanied by multi-instrumentalist Brian McAlpine.

Fiddlers of all ages and stages can learn Orkney tunes and techniques during a workshop with Douglas Montgomery, of Saltfishforty, and The Chair on Sunday at 9am in the MacRobert Hall.

The Orcadian theme kicks off the festival tomorrow with a concert featured in the Aboyne and Deeside Festival programme by Orkney folk quartet Fara.

There will also be a set from 2017 BBC Radio 2 Young Folk Award winners, vocalist Josie Duncan, from the Isle of Lewis, and guitarist Pablo Lafuente, originally from Spain.

Festival-goers will be entertained over the weekend by the Finzean School of Piping, the Banchory Singers, and the Banchory Strathspey and Reel Society, who will perform in Tarland Community Garden during Saturday afternoon.

A ‘Sunday Lunch Showcase’ in the MacRobert Hall from 12-2pm, including dishes from a diversity of leading local restaurants, will be accompanied by jazz duo Elaine Crighton and Neil Birse.

The culmination of a traditional singing workshop led by bothy ballad champion Shona Donaldson will close the festival, following the ‘Chair Art’ auction, raising funds for Tarland Primary School.

Tarland Local Market will be held in the MacRobert Hall on Saturday from 10am-noon with free entry, and will feature a range of local food producers, teas and home-baking by Cromar Senior Citizens.

Tarland’s busy social hub, ‘Angie’s Cafe’, will be transformed into a ‘Mexican Cantina’ during the evenings of Friday and Saturday, cooking up a feast of Mexican dishes.

The Tarland Trails will take centre stage on Sunday with a ‘Bikes and BBQ’ event, and the new ‘Cromar Community Kitchen’ will combine children’s activities led by the Outdoor Woodland Learning School (OWLS).

More information about the festival is available at http://www.tarland.org.uk/food-music-day/, or via Facebook and Twitter.