Tarland group seeks young perspective on post-pandemic affordable housing

Tarland Community Housing has been working since 2018 to deliver affordable housing in the Howe of Cromar

How has the pandemic re-shaped the opportunities for rural living and working, and how can we ensure more young people can afford to live in rural areas?

Tarland Community Housing, a volunteer-run community group that has been working since 2018 to deliver affordable housing in the Howe of Cromar, is hoping to attract young people who are enthusiastic about sustainable rural development.

The internships would involve undertaking engagement activities with the Tarland community to understand their views on potential housing options locally, as well as to learn from other exciting developments in rural housing across Scotland. Interns should ideally be 25 years or younger and based in Aberdeenshire or Aberdeen city.

Aileen Longino, a Trustee of Tarland Community Housing group and Social Enterprise specialist for Aberdeenshire Voluntary Action, explained: “The internships would involve undertaking engagement activities with the Tarland community to understand their views on potential housing and employment options locally, as well as to learn from other exciting developments in rural housing across Scotland.”

Annie McKee, Chair of Tarland Community Housing group, and volunteer Convenor of the national charity Rural Housing Scotland said: “This is a great opportunity for young people to build expertise in rural development practice, or in combination with ongoing study, such as preparing for a University dissertation.

"Tarland Community Housing are committed to integrating young people’s views and opinions into future planning and decision-making.”

These part-time positions will run from the end of January until mid-March, with a final project report due by March 30.

The closing date for applications is Monday, January 17. Interviews will be held via Zoom on January 21.