Tarland plea for sandbags

An Aberdeenshire community has appealed for sandbags after a burn burst its banks.

Tarland and Cromar villagers made the plea through social media this afternoon after the local burn overflowed.

There has been persistent rain in the area throughout the day.

Aberdeenshire Council’s roads team advised that sandbags were available in The Square.

Meanwhile, the local authority warned that the A93 north of Gairnshiel Bridge is badly flooded and at risk of freezing as temperatures drop.

All 32 gritters were out from 6pm this evening.