Tesco’s voting appeal for projects

Tesco shoppers are being invited to cast their votes to help community projects in the North-east bag up to £25,000 this autumn.

The store is marking its centenary with two special Bags of Help funding rounds, with a £100,000 funding pot in the North and East regions.

After a successful first round, customer voting will begin for the second raft of shortlisted groups.

Bags of Help, run in partnership with greenspace scotland, sees funding awarded to thousands of community projects every year.

In Aberdeenshire, Bags of Help has awarded over £894,000 to 324 projects.