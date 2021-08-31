The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay unveil plaque at Ballater Community & Heritage Hub

The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay unveil a plaque to commemorate the opening the Ballater Community & Heritage Hub in Ballater. (Photo: Wullie Marr/DCT Media/PA Wire)

Following the relocation of the Ballater Library, The Victoria and Albert Halls (Ballater) Trust have created The Ballater Community Heritage Hub.

The Hub aims to improve the coordination of existing events and activities and will introduce new services and programmes specifically directed at supporting the community.

With a personal donation from His Royal Highness to support the Halls’ restoration, the front of the building has been restored back to the original design.

Ballater Highland Games and Ballater Local History Group also contributed to displays in the building.

Following the unveiling of the plaque, their Royal Highnesses then toured the centre and renovated kitchen.