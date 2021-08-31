The Duke of Rothesay visits Cambus O’ May suspension bridge to see full extent of impressive renovation

His Royal Highness was shown the restored historic bridge by Aberdeenshire Council Bridges Manager Donald MacPherson.

It was severely damaged by floods during Storm Frank at the end of 2015 and reopened in March of this year following major repair works.

This is the last bridge to be repaired in Aberdeenshire following the devastating flooding and highlights a determination on the part of the community to protect these important listed assets to the benefit of all.

Depute Provost of Aberdeenshire, Cllr Ron McKail, who was at the visit, said: “We were delighted to welcome the Duke of Rothesay to Cambus O’ May where he showed a keen interest in the repairs to get the popular bridge back in operation after Storm Frank.

“It really has been a major undertaking to repair the bridge and it was fitting that our own bridges manager Donald McPherson and Ian Gordon from contractors Moray Blast could explain firsthand the various processes to His Royal Highness.”

Also attending the informal visit was Kate Allum on behalf of Ballater Royal Deeside who helped undertake a very successful community fundraising effort towards the costs of the repairs to which the Duke of Rothesay made a personal donation through The Prince’s Charitable Fund. The remaining funding came courtesy of the Scottish Government.

Following a tour of the structure, The Duke of Rothesay was presented with a painting of the iconic bridge by talented local artist Kimberley Smith.

When the bridge re-opened earlier this year, their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay kindly sent a message to everyone involved: “We are delighted the Cambus O’ May footbridge is at last being reopened after five years of closure due to Storm Frank.

“Aberdeenshire Council has worked hard to achieve this and the local community has pulled together once again with very generous donations ensuring the bridge will once again be used and enjoyed by locals and visitors alike.”