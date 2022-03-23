The only way is up for St Margaret’s Braemar

Fiddler Duncan Chisholm and folk legend Peggy Seeger perform at Braemar Folk Festival

St Margaret’s Braemar, a disused church turned arts venue, has clocked record audiences for a string of recent shows since reopening in summer 2021.

The 230-seater venue has sold out performances by Scottish fiddle sensation Duncan Chisholm and folk legend Peggy Seeger – who raised the curtain on the inaugural Braemar Folk Festival last year.

A brand new Festival de Noel held in December combined Christmas markets, music and workshops boosting the local economy to the tune of £20,000.

St Margaret's has fast become a “must play” venue and a powerhouse for new music collaborations.

St Margaret’s 2022 programme is already in full swing, having hosted poet and former Makar Jackie Kay in January and trad favourites the Old Blind Dogs.

Coming up are a string of live shows from the ever-popular Breabach, acclaimed jazz star Tommy Smith, world-renowned songwriter Verlon Thompson, Masterchef judge Jay Rayner and the hottest young act on Scotland’s jazz scene the Fergus McCreadie trio.

Rooted in the heart of the Cairngorms, St Margaret’s has commissioned a new work “Legendary Braemar”, incorporating music and stories from the local area, which premieres this April. The gothic venue makes for a brilliant exhibition space, with a recent solo show by local fine artist Sylvia Sim and more exciting installations coming in 2022.

Creative Scotland’s Performing Arts Venues Relief Fund and support from Creative Scotland helped to support staff and artists through the pandemic. Practical improvements in the shape of a new stage came from the David and June Gordon Memorial Fund and Braemar Community Hydro scheme.

Local council support from the Marr Area Partnership has helped to signpost the venue, while ongoing patronage from Iwan and Manuela Wirth – owners of the Fife Arms Hotel – has helped to build as strong local partnership and exciting programme for visitors to the area.

St Margaret’s is generously supported by individual donors, a committed band of volunteers and the Friends of St Margaret’s.

Colin Hunter OBE, who sits on the board of the St Margaret’s Trust, said: “It has been an incredible year for St Margaret’s Braemar as we’ve held dozens of brilliant concerts, superb art exhibitions, launched a monthly farmers’ market and two new festivals — despite the enormous challenges of the covid-19 pandemic.

Jay Rayner heads to St Margaret’s this May

“We’re proud to be among the most talked about venues in the country and already our 2022 programme is in full swing, with top names in jazz, country and trad music coming to Braemar in the next few months.

“On top of that we’ve got Jay Rayner, one of the biggest names in the world of food and drink, doing his one man show at St Margaret’s this May and some seriously exciting exhibitions to look forward to later in the year — watch this space!

“None of this would be possible without our amazing team of volunteers, our many supporters and the Friends of St Margaret’s.

“We’ve been able to create a far better experience for audiences and visitors through generous funding from a variety of local and national partners who share our ambition for this fantastic venue.

The Festival de Noel held in December, was a huge boost for the local economy.