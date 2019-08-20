Tinto has been so much more than a friend

Rescue horse, Tinto, is celebrating being crowned World Horse Welfare Rehomed Horse of the Year 2018 as well as winning the ‘Best Friend’ category thanks to his amazing bond with rehomer Fiona,

Tinto came into the charity’s care in 2005 with a group of horses who were not receiving the care they needed.

He underwent rehabilitation at the charity’s Belwade Farm Rescue and Rehoming Centre in Aboyne before he was ready to be rehomed.

Fiona explains how she came to meet him: “I was considering buying a horse, but my friend had rehomed from World Horse Welfare so persuaded me to consider doing the same. We went to Belwade Farm to look at two other horses and whilst I was there I saw Tinto standing at the top of a hill, almost as if he was saying ‘Look at me’.”

Fiona’s experience, patience and affection for Tinto enabled them to build a unique bond. Together they have embarked on show jumping, cross-country and dressage, with regular trips to Scotland’s beautiful beaches where they love unwinding together.

Fiona says: “We’ve had an amazing amount of fun together. Tinto has given me more than any horse I’ve ever owned.”

Fiona eventually decided 23-year-old Tinto was ready for retirement when she received a letter inviting her to nominate him for World Horse Welfare’s Rehomed Horse Of The Year.

She said: “I thought entering him into the ‘Best Friend’ category was the perfect way of highlighting what Tinto means to me and how much I valued the support he had given me during my recent illness. I was delighted and amazed that DJ Sara Cox chose him and then to find out he was the overall winner was incredible. We were so thrilled!”