Top award for council officer

An Aberdeenshire Council officer has been given a prestigious award by his peers.

The accolade is in recognition of David Armitage’s contributions to the roads and transport sector throughout his career.

Mr Armitage received the 2019 Achievement Award at a recent Society of Chief Officers for Transportation in Scotland (SCOTS) conference in Pitlochry.

His current role with the local authority is as roads policy and asset manager within infrastructure services and he has been at the heart of road network management since the 1980s.

The award recognises “the exceptional role he has played within the Roads and Transport Sector on behalf of the Society and the public sector at a Scottish and UK level”.

Mr Armitage has played a key role across multiple SCOTS workstreams, from the initiation and roll out of Road Asset Management Planning to developing and supporting the Scottish Road Maintenance Condition Survey.

The official has also done significant work on the cost/benefit of street lighting LED programmes, supporting and working with Scottish Roadworks Commissioner’s office.

Aberdeenshire Council’s head of transportation, Ewan Wallace, said: “Chairing national groups on Joint Utilities work, representing SCOTS at Holyrood Committees, authoring innumerable consultation responses and being a go-to expert on all roads-related legislation, David has made so many contributions to public life which are often unseen by the public.

“With an encyclopedic knowledge, attention to detail of the highest order and high ethical standards, David has been an exceptional guardian of what we do to support public life as a council.”