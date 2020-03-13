Top award for local special constable

A North-east police officer has been named ‘Special Constable of the Year’.

Mike Flaherty received the award at the recent Chief Constable’s Bravery & Excellence Awards.

Last year, SC Flaherty assumed responsibility for wildlife crime investigations within the Cairngorms National Park and quickly established relationships with partner agencies and estates.

The role was widened to include rural and environmental crime, as well as wildfire prevention.

In partnership, he successfully delivered courses, raised awareness of wildlife crime and tackled antisocial behaviour.

SC Flaherty – who has been a volunteer for the past 14 years - has patrolled extensively and averages three full working days a week.

He is frequently the first officer at the scene of road crashes, antisocial behaviour incidents and missing persons inquiries in Upper Deeside.

SC Flaherty’s “commitment and dedication” was praised by Chief Constable Iain Livingstone as an example to other SCs throughout Scotland.

Police Scotland is currently recruiting SCs.