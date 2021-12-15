Torphins youngster wins international coding competition

Millie won the competition with her birthday-themed game.

She is upholding a family tradition as her brother won it last year.

She was one of two CoderDojo winners in her age group, the other was a young lad from Nigeria who made a website. Millie won a Crumble coding robot.

She said: “I came up with the idea when thinking about birthday related things, balloons and cake are the first things I think about! I thought I’d make it a bit different from the more usual games of collecting things, so you have to dodge the balloons instead.”

The judges said: "Millie from the Cromar Future Group Dojo in Scotland made a fun game in Scratch called Candle Catastrophe. The aim of which is to use controls to move a birthday cake to dodge water balloons, which will extinguish the lit candles on the cake."

They were very impressed with her fun scratch game, and said they were looking forward to what she coded next!

This now means there are now three CoderDojo international winners within the Club.

The Club has a tradition of giving a science book to the youngster when they win this competition, so Millie also won a copy of The Planets which was presented to her on Club night.

In addition to Millie's success, the other Club entry was a family affair involving three siblings from Echt.

Callum Aitken did the coding, Bethany produced the art and Daniel, the soundtrack. The family only joined the Club in September, and they were mentioned as one of the Highly Commended projects, a great result for their first entry.

Worldwide, there were seven winners in total across the various age groups, two spot prizes and fourteen on the Highly Commended list. CoderDojo received nearly 100 entries from across 15 different countries. They are part of the Raspberry Pi organisation.