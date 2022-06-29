Transport Museum celebrates summer with extended hours and Free Junior Driving School

The outdoor Junior Driving School returns for the second year running

Designed to coincide with the school holidays across the country, museum manager Ross McKirdy is looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors from home and abroad: “Since the Covid restrictions were lifted we have been very pleased to be able to fully open the museum and to offer our traditional warm welcome.

It’s good to see the smiling faces while still maintaining some sensible precautions for the comfort of everyone.

"Our online booking system has proved particularly popular as it makes entry quick and easy.”

Thanks to support from Museums and Galleries Scotland (MGS) the museum is able to open its outdoor Junior Driving School (JDS) free of charge for the second year running.

Ross knows how big an attraction this can be.

He said: “The Junior Driving School is a star attraction for 4 to 8 year-olds, they just love it.

"It is a ‘learn through play’ activity which gives them an understanding of important rules of the road, helping to keep them safe.

"Normally £4 for a 20-minute lesson it is excellent value but in these difficult times when the cost of living is rocketing it would not be a high priority spend.

"We are therefore delighted to be able to offer it free of charge again this summer thanks to the generosity of a grant from MGS, who have been extremely supportive of the museum sector across Scotland.

"Knowing how popular this is going to be, on-line booking in advance will be essential but this is very easy with all the details on our website at www.gtm.org.uk or call 019755 62292 if we can help.”

The Junior Driving School is open 12noon-4pm every day from 1st July with trained instructors always on hand.

There is also free access to the front of the museum with shop, toilet, and a sample of exhibits on display.

Grampian Transport Museum boasts an impressive range of transport exhibits, from travelling chariots of the 1800’s to some of the fastest cars ever made.